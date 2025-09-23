Chebet says she ‘feels complete’ after 5,000m world title - Capital Sports
Beatrice Chebet show case gold medal after winning 10,000m world championships in Tokyo. Photo/BEATRICE CHEBET INSTAGRAM

Athletics

Chebet says she ‘feels complete’ after 5,000m world title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Beatrice Chebet says she now ‘feels complete’ after winning both the 5,000m and 10,000m titles at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Chebet has inked her name as arguably one of the finest female distance runners in athletics history as she now holds the Olympic and World titles at both races, as well as both world records.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after outsprinting her compatriot Faith Kipyegon to win the 5,000m world title, Chebet has admitted that she had the pressure to win both the two titles in Tokyo to ‘feel complete’.

“Having both the 5,000m and 10,000m world records as well as Olympic titles is good. But, without having the world title, you are not complete in your profile and career. For me, having now won both world titles, I feel complete and I am so delighted.”

“Now my target from here is to become a multiple world and Olympic champion like Faith. She inspires me a lot and what I have learnt from her is that consistency is key. You need to keep working, remain hungry even if you have achieved something already. Always work for the next one,” Chebet stated in the interview with Telecomasia.

Chebet has been incredible form this season, and is touted as a huge candidate for the World Athletics – female athlete of the year award, having also won the Diamond Trophy.

