Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Boys win opening match against Hosts SD Huesca U23

HUESCA, Spain, Sept 10 – The Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars Boys team opened their first match with a 6-1 victory over hosts SD Huesca Under-23 in a friendly match played at the Huesca Academy Grounds in Spain.

Brian Aroka set the pace with an early strike to open the scoring, before Derrick Oketch doubled the score, giving the All-Stars a comfortable 2-0 lead heading into the break.

In the second half, Dennis Okumu stole the spotlight with a brilliant brace, while Felix Munguti added his name to the scoresheet to widen the gap.

David Wanyama’s relentless pressure forced an own goal from the hosts before SD Huesca scored a consolation goal in the 89th minute through Nicolas Lopez.

“In the morning, we had a session focused on decision-making, giving players different options when in possession of the ball. It was a very good and intense session, which was very crucial for the boys,” said Gabriel Infante, coach of Huesca Academy.

He added, “In the afternoon, we played a friendly match against our Academy’s Under-23 team. The boys competed very well, but one key area that still needs improvement is finishing. They created plenty of opportunities but failed to convert most of them, missing several clear chances despite securing the win. The score could have been much higher, but that’s all part of the learning process. We will continue to work on this area in future sessions.”

Alex Rivas, SD Huesca Under-23 player, said, “Playing against the Kenyan team was an amazing experience. I’m from the United States, and I haven’t had many chances to play against international teams, so this was truly special. They run a lot, are very physical and fast, and play with so much passion and freedom. What impressed me most is how they express themselves on the pitch, not bound by a rigid system, but playing with creativity and heart. They pushed me hard, made me run, and really made me sweat.”

The boys’ friendly tournament marked the second day of the ongoing Safaricom Chapa Dimba All-Stars elite training camp in Spain.

In the morning, the players and their coaches attended masterclasses before proceeding to morning training sessions.

“Today, we trained on three key drills: transitions, passing, and finishing. The game was enjoyable, and I really had a good time. We overpowered our opponents with our pace and made them work hard, really making them sweat. However, our finishing was a bit lacking despite the win. That’s an area we’re determined to sharpen, and I believe by the time we leave here, we will have made real progress.” Said Derrick Oketch, Chapa Dima All-Star player.

From the Girls Team, Hellen Mito and Martha Simiyu Nafula were selected to join the SD Huesca Senior Ladies Team for their evening program.

The duo took part in a gym session with the senior squad before heading to the pitch for field training later in the evening.

Today, the team is expected to visit Podoactiva, the Zaragoza Centre, and the Aragonese Federation before playing friendly matches in the evening.

The Chapa Dimba All-Stars boys will take on Valdefierro CF, while the girls’ team will face Zaragoza CFF.