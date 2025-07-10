Kenya National Police DT SACCO Gifts State-of-the-Art Gymnasium to Kiganjo Police Training College

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Kenya National Police DT SACCO (KNPDTS) on Thursday officially handed over a brand-new, state-of-the-art gymnasium to Kiganjo National Police Training College.

The facility was unveiled during a high-energy ceremony attended by Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives & MSMEs Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya, EGH, KNPDTS Chief Executive Officer Solomon Angutsa, and College Commandant SAIG Nyale Munga.

“This gymnasium represents our commitment to developing holistic training programs that go beyond traditional police work,” said CEO Solomon Angutsa.

“We believe that physical fitness and sports excellence are integral components of modern policing, and this facility will serve as a powerhouse for talent development within the police service and the broader region.”

The new facility is equipped with:

• Cardiovascular machines (treadmills, cross-trainers, stationary bikes)

• Strength training apparatus (free weights, resistance machines)

• Specialized training zones for disciplines such as functional fitness, boxing, and team drills.

Recruits, serving officers—and their spouses—are all encouraged to make use of the gym to build strength, enhance wellness, and improve service delivery. The College will integrate the facility into its physical training curriculum to ensure that tomorrow’s officers graduate both mentally and physically prepared for the demands of duty.

“The contribution by Police DT SACCO is not just an investment in police training, but a knockout punch towards nurturing sporting excellence in our country,” declared CS Wycliffe Oparanya. “I wish to laud this championship-level model of support and urge other institutions to follow suit.”

This investment builds on KNPDTS’s track record in sports infrastructure. In 2024, the SACCO funded a multi-million-shilling stadium in South C—now home ground to 2025 league champions Police FC and Police Bullets football clubs—which has become a cornerstone venue for league matches and professional training.

With over KES 1 trillion in loans, dividends, and member services delivered to date, KNPDTS continues its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy by rolling out wellness hubs at additional training centers across the country.

“Physical fitness is a tool for effective policing and community service,” CEO Angutsa added. “United for Prosperity isn’t just our slogan—it’s our promise to build stronger bodies, stronger finances, and a stronger cooperative spirit.”