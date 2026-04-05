Gor coach Akonnor clarifies future at league giants amid link to Ghana national team job

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2026 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has dismissed links with a potential return to Ghana to coach the country’s national team at this summer’s World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Ghanaian says his foreseeable future is at K’Ogalo and is singularly focused on winning the Kenya Premier League title, this season.

“I am with Gor Mahia…I am very happy and we are doing well. We are fighting for the title and that is where my focus is. Nothing else comes before that,” Akonnor said.

The gaffer further said the rumours do not astound him considering he has coached the team before and is a Ghanaian at heart.

“I was once the coach of the Ghanaian national football team so if there are links, there is nothing negative about. I am a Ghanaian and I love my country. I will support them at the World Cup and that’ll be it. For now, my focus is on Gor Mahia,” he said.

The Black Stars are scouting for a new coach to lead the team at the global competition after relieving Otto Addo of his duties in the past week.

The German-born Addo was under fire following Ghana’s 5-1 thrashing by Austria, almost a fortnight ago, before falling 2-1 to Germany on Tuesday.

Akonnor was at the helm of the Black Stars in 2020/21 after which he came away with a 40 percentage win, including four wins, two draws and four losses.

His greatest success was to guide the team to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held in Cameroon.

His stint with the national team came on the back of a domestic cup triumph with Asante Kotoko in 2018/2019, which earned them a slot in the Caf Confederations Cup group stage for the first time in more than a decade.

Another league fight

Fast forward to eight years later and Akonnor is on the verge of achieving success with another traditional giant, Gor Mahia.

Having finished 2024/25 season trophyless, the Ghanaian was appointed at the start of this season to lead a revamped technical bench to reawaken the sleeping giant.

They sit atop the log with 57 points, four ahead of archrivals AFC Leopards.

A goalless draw with Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday served to heighten the pressure of Akonnor, whose charges still have matches to come against Ingwe and Tusker FC in the race for the title.

The Ghanaian admitted that the match could have swung either way, pointing to the number of clear cut chances created by the opponents.

“We didn’t really play the way we wanted to play. We didn’t come in as we ought to come in the game. We were not really in the game and it really disturbed us. Of course, the opponent is also a good team who know how to play well from the back. They really disturbed us, which is very unfortunate for us,” he said.

K’Ogalo will be hoping for a much better outcome in the next fixture against Bandari on April 19.