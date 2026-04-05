Why Muluya will not change tactics as Sharks struggle to stay afloat in league relegation battle

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 5, 2026 – Kariobangi Sharks head coach William ‘Kanu’ Muluya has vowed to stick to his playing style despite the team’s continuous flirtations with relegation from the Kenya Premier League.

Muluya described his attractive brand of football as a religion for which he cannot dare abandon regardless of their circumstances.

“Nobody can change William Muluya. I understand that those who are saying we should change our playing style but that is just their opinions. This is like a religion…we will continue to play, maybe we will tinker with it a bit,” he said.

The slumboys sit in 14th place with 26 points from 27 games – having won five, drawn 11 and lost the same number of games.

Their situation is exacerbated by the fact the gap between them and the second bottom team, Bidco United, is only four points.

This considering Sharks have continuously garnered a reputation for an aesthetic style of football, coupled with their tendency to nurture and bring to the limelight, exciting young players.

Sharks’ latest setback was a goalless draw with league leaders Gor Mahia at the Nyayo Stadium on Saturday – a game in which they could have come away with three points had they been more clinical.

Muluya once again lamented the bluntness of his attackers in front of the opponents’ goalmouth.

“Just like in our last game (against AFC Leopards), we created a lot of chances today, especially in the first half. Had we scored, then it would have been game over. They (Gor Mahia) have a number of players in the national team so they are able to contain the game so it was crucially important that we convert our chances. So, we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

The gaffer says Sharks will fight to stay afloat in the relegation battle to the end.

Their next encounter is a FKF Cup tie against Tusker FC before they welcome Mara Sugar and Murang’a Seal in quick succession.