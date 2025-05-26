‘I fought for Jack’ – does Grealish have Man City future?

MANCHESTER, England, May 26, 2025 – Manchester City avoided the unthinkable of missing out on next season’s Champions League – and boss Pep Guardiola then addressed his decision to leave Jack Grealish out of the squad for Sunday’s final game of the season.

City’s fate went down to the last day of the Premier League campaign, but a 2-0 victory over Fulham on the banks of the River Thames ensured they did not sink into the Europa League and remain sitting proudly at Europe’s top table for a 15th consecutive season.

Attention can now turn to the summer, when major changes are expected to a playing squad that Guardiola feels is too big and failed to win a trophy for the first time in eight years.

One of the biggest names heading for the exit door could be midfielder Grealish, who – like the rest of his team-mates – has endured a season to forget.

“Don’t ask me about Jack,” snapped Guardiola. “Who said I’m not happy with Jack? Rico [Lewis] was not selected, [James] McAtee was exceptional against Aston Villa and Wolves – why not ask me about McAtee?

“It’s nothing personal with Jack. I am the person who fought for him to come here and the person who fought for him to stay here this season and the next season. I am the one who said ‘I want Jack Grealish’.

“Now he didn’t come because he didn’t come but not something else. What happens in the future is a job for Txiki [Begiristain], Hugo [Viana] and the agents.”

Is there any way back for Grealish?



Guardiola raised eyebrows after Tuesday’s win over Bournemouth by saying he would “quit” City if he had such a large squad to manage next season.

He clarified in Friday’s news conference that it was a joke, but reiterated the message he needs to work with a smaller group of players.

City have 32 players listed on their official website, so numerous departures are likely.

But will Grealish be one of them?

Asked about his omission, boss Guardiola said: “It was selection. The last two months, month and-a-half there were five or six players at home every time and this time I decided for these guys. No more than that.

“Of course, Jack has to play. He’s an unbelievable player that has to play football every three days. It didn’t happen this season and last season either. He needs to do it – with us or another place.

“It’s a question for Jack, his agent, and the club – if he stays it will be fine and he fought like he fought from day one to make a contribution but not today.”

The forward made a major contribution in the club’s Treble success of the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in 2022-23, but has struggled to replicate his best form since – and his days at the club now seem numbered.

Grealish has scored just four Premier League goals across the past two seasons and has become accustomed to being a substitute.

Signed for £100m from Aston Villa in 2021, he failed to feature against Palace in last Saturday’s FA Cup final defeat, with Guardiola instead handing a surprise second-half debut to Argentine teenager Claudio Echeverri.

Grealish’s lack of regular games for City has also affected his international ambitions, and he was “absolutely heartbroken” to be left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad last summer.

Former City goalkeeper Shay Given told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club that the “writing is on the wall” for Grealish and he has to “see what is out there” for his career.

It remains to be seen whether he will be selected for City’s Fifa Club World Cup squad, with an expanded tournament starting in the United States on 14 June.

What about the others?

What is known is that Kevin de Bruyne played his final game against the Cottagers, bringing to an end a trophy-laden decade at the club.

There does not appear to be any way back for Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips and Maximo Perrone, who have all been out on loan this season.

Guardiola signed defenders Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in January which could spell the end for the injury-prone duo of John Stones and Nathan Ake.

Goalkeeper Ederson was heavily-linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer and those rumours may resurface. Third-choice Scott Carson is out of contract this summer, while reports suggest midfielder Bernardo Silva wants a new challenge away from the Premier League.

And what about Ilkay Gundogan? The 34-year-old midfielder re-joined from Barcelona in the summer and has failed to hit the same heights as his first spell, but did score a stunning bicycle kick against Fulham.

It will be an important period of transition off the pitch too. Guardiola’s long-time associate Begiristain, who he has enjoyed so much success with at both City and Barcelona, will leave this summer and Viana has already started as the new director of football.

Qualifying for the Champions League is worth more than £100m for English teams and City are in a strong position to spend this summer, having posted a record revenue of £715m in their latest accounts, with an overall pre-tax profit of £73.8m.

One player they won’t be moving for – at this stage – is Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz owning to the cost of doing a deal, but Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White remains of interest while AC Milan’s Tijjani Reijnders has been heavily linked, external with a move to Etihad Stadium.

“I don’t have that feeling,” Guardiola said of a rebuild. “Maybe the club is a little different but I have 24 players and I saw them training the other day and said how good they are.

“New faces will come, especially in positions where we are weaker, but I don’t think a lot. We have players under contract who want to stay here and I don’t want a lot of players.”

City will be glad to see the back of a disappointing campaign but don’t have to wait long to make amends, returning to action in just 24 days’ time at the Club World Cup.

The land of opportunity awaits and may provide the first step to redemption for Guardiola and his men.