Muthaiga’s Njoroge Kibugu Leads Eight Kenyan Pros For 2025 Magical Kenya Open

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 -Muthaiga Golf Club’s Njoroge Kibugu showcased an outstanding performance to top the final leaderboard as the Magical Kenya Open Qualifiers concluded on Friday at the par-72 Sigona Golf Club.

Kibugu led a field of 48 pros who competed over four rounds at Muthaiga and Sigona golf clubs to secure one of the eight coveted slots reserved for Kenyan pros in the 2025 Magical Kenya Open, set to take place from February 20-23 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

Kibugu, who maintained his dominance throughout the qualifiers, wrapped up the tournament in spectacular fashion, carding 3-under par 69 on the final round held today at Sigona to finish with a total score of 15-under par 271.

On the front nine, he recorded birdies on the 1st, 2nd, and 9th holes, with a single bogey on the 3rd hole.

He was in top form on the back nine, firing birdies on the 10th and 12th holes and finishing strongly with birdies on all but the final hole.

“I hit the ball well and executed my game plan. It has been a good experience, building towards the Magical Kenya Open and I hope to carry forward. The most improved aspect of my game is my putting, which has been phenomenal, but my wedges have been diabolical, which I need to work on. I am happy to have qualified for the Kenya Open and now it’s just preparing for the main tournament,” said Kibugu.

Kibugu’s road to victory began with an exceptional opening two rounds at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club, where he scored back-to-back 5-under par 66s. At Sigona, he maintained his lead with a 2-under par 70 in the third round before sealing his triumph in the final round.

Finishing second on the leaderboard was Greg Snow, who posted a total of 10-under par 276. Snow’s final round was his best of the tournament, as he carded a 6-under par 66, fueled by birdies on the 10th, 11th, 12th, 15th, 16th, and 18th holes.

“It’s been a good experience, a good learning curve. Considering the rains over the past few days, I think the course was playing really well today and a bit easier. Muthaiga was a bit harder. I think I need to work on my short game going to the Kenya Open,” said Snow.

His earlier rounds included a 3-under par 68 on the first round at his home club Muthaiga, an even-par second round, and a 1-under par 71 in the third round at Sigona.

David Wakhu secured the third spot with a total score of 10-under par 276.

He posted a solid final round of 2-under par 70, featuring birdies on the 2nd and 4th holes before a bogey on the 8th.

He maintained momentum on the back nine with birdies on the 10th and 14th holes. His earlier rounds saw him card 3-under par 68, 1-under par 70, and 3-under par 68.

Samuel Njoroge posted a final round of 4-under par 68 to secure fourth place, while veteran Dismas Indiza finished level-par to claim fifth position.

Mohit Mediratta, despite a tough final round of 5-over par 77, secured his spot thanks to an incredible 7-under par 64 in the third round.

Riz Charania and Edwin Mudanyi completed the list of qualifiers, finishing on 2-under par 284 and 1-under par 281, respectively.

The eight qualifiers will now shift their focus to the 2025 Magical Kenya Open, where they will compete against an elite field of international players at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The tournament, a key event on the DP World Tour calendar, provides a crucial platform for Kenyan professionals to showcase their talent on a global stage.

The qualifier tournaments were sponsored by NCBA Bank which extended a KES 1.2 million sponsorship to the Professional Golfers of Kenya.

The sponsorship will also support various other PGK tournaments organized to provide the pros with playing opportunities in preparation for the Magical Kenya Open.

The Final Leaderboard: