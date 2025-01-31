Man City draw Real & Celtic face Bayern in play-offs

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 31, 2025 – Manchester City have been drawn against 15-time European Cup winners Real Madrid while Celtic will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League knockout round play-offs.

City, the 2023 Champions League winners, will host Madrid at Etihad Stadium on 11 or 12 February before travelling to Spain for the second leg the following week.

Celtic will face Bayern Munich at Celtic Park before the Bundesliga club host Brendan Rodgers’ side at Allianz Arena in the second leg.

More to follow.