Kenya Prisons surge forward for league title with win over NYS - Capital Sports
Kenya Prisons players in action against NYS. PHOTO/KVF MEDIA

Volleyball

Kenya Prisons surge forward for league title with win over NYS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 31, 2025 – Kenya Prisons continued their dominant march towards the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men’s national volleyball league title with a 3-0 dismantling of National Youth Service (NYS) in the third leg of the season on Friday afternoon at Nyayo Stadium.

The warders were in no mood to pally around, making mincemeat of their fellow law enforcers in sets of 25-18 25-12 and 25-16.

The victory cemented their position at the apex of the league courtesy of a stainless record in which they have won all their eight matches.

On Friday, they came out tops from the ‘warders derby’ where they thrashed Western Prison 3-0 (25-19 25-20 25-21) at the same venue.

For the lowly NYS, an upset of the league leaders seemed a lofty task for them after another loss to Kenya Forest Service (KFS), the previous day.

A straight sets loss of 25-19 25-16 25-19 leaves slumped in second bottom on the league, with no points from the three matches they have played thus far.

