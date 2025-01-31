Iguma reveals why he is confident he can win titles with Tusker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 31 – Tusker FC’s new signing, Ugandan Dennis Iguma believes the squad is capable of winning the FKF Premier League title this season, and says he will use his experience to positively influence the squad to fight for titles.

The Ugandan international has penned a one-year contract with Tusker, joining from Kampala based Police FC. He has already trained with the team for the past one week, and his transfer is now official after the Kenyan transfer window.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net just after penning his contract, Iguma says he is impressed by the quality in the team.

“I am really impressed with the quality this team has. The players are young and very talented. They have what it takes to take their careers to the next level and I am here to complement what they have as a team with my experience. We are already speaking and learning from each other and I can’t wait for the rest of the season,” Iguma told Telecomasia.net.

He says his ambition is to win the Premier League title with Tusker and believes they have what it takes as they are already joint top of the standings.

“I have watched the last two games and I can say I am very impressed. The fighting spirit is there and everyone wants to win. I am here to play for the badge and ensure that I add something to them. My dream will be to win the Premier League title with them at the end of the season,” he noted.

Iguma is expected to make his debut this weekend, once his registration processes are complete.