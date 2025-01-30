Singida seek refund from Gor Mahia for Rooney transfer fee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 30, 2025 – Tanzania Premier League side Singida Black Stars have threatened to report Gor Mahia to Fifa for failure to refund the transfer fee for their player, Rooney Onyango.

In a letter to Gor CEO, the Tanzanian side accused their Kenyan counterparts of not responding to their plea for a refund on January 3 this year.

“Our club wrote to your club on 3.1.2025, requesting your club to kindly refund the said amount of USD 40,000 (approximately Ksh 5.2 million) since the said transfer did not materialise due to your fault. It is unfortunate that to date we have not yet received a response to our letter neither have we received the refund,” the letter reads.

Subsequently, Singida have given the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions a period of 14 days to refund the fee or escalate the issue to the world governing body.

“In the same context, your club is given 14 days within which to pay the outstanding balance of USD 40,000 (Ksh 5.2 million). Failure to do so, our club will refer the matter to Fifa for breach of agreement, ” the Tanzanians said.

Responding to the letter, K’Ogalo CEO Raymond Oruo said the club is handling the matter at an internal level.

“Yes, the letter is genuine and authentic. It is a matter that is under discussion and the club will handle…the club chair will handle it,” Oruo said.

The two clubs had reached an agreement in December last year but the player reportedly declined the move.

Onyango has been one of K’Ogalo‘s pivotal players in the past and present season as well as a mainstay of the national football team.