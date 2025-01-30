Rashford ‘must change’ before Man Utd return – Amorim

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 – Marcus Rashford “has to change” before returning to action for Manchester United, says head coach Ruben Amorim.

It is seven weeks since Rashford, 27, last featured for his club and the England forward said in December he was “ready for a new challenge”.

Rashford was once again left out of Manchester United’s squad for Thursday’s Europa League encounter against Romanian side FCSB in Bucharest.

“Imagine a talent like Rashford, our team should be so much better with him – but he has to change,” Amorim said on Wednesday.

“If he changes, we are more than welcome [to include him] – and we need it. But in this moment we have to set some standards. We are waiting for Rashford, if he wants it really bad.

“You (the media) want to make it personal, I have nothing against Marcus, but I have to make the same rules for everybody.

“We need goals, we need [players who can go] one against one, we need threat in the final third.”

Rashford trained with United at Carrington on Wednesday morning but was omitted from the 21-man Europa League squad, amid speculation about a move away from Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on Monday.

After Sunday’s 1-0 win at Fulham, boss Amorim said he would prefer to select his 63-year-old goalkeeping coach rather than play someone who did not meet his standards.

Rashford made his debut for Manchester United in 2016 after coming through the club’s youth ranks, scoring 138 goals in 426 appearances for the senior team.

“The situation is the same for every player. I will not put [in] any player that doesn’t give the maximum,” added Amorim.

“When I feel it is the right moment, I will put in any player to play. We are a better team with Rashford, that is clear, but until the right moment I will not change my mind.”