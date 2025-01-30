Nwaneri sparkles as Arsenal gun down Girona in UEFA Champions League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GIRONA, Spain, January 29, 2025 – Arsenal scored two goals in four first-half minutes as they came from behind to beat Girona to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

The Gunners were all-but through to the last 16 of the competition going into the match but build up to the game was dominated with talk about their approach for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

Girona looked like they were about to pull off a shock result when they took the lead in the 28th minute.

Neto, making his Arsenal debut in goal in place of the injured David Raya, raced out of his box and Arnaut Danjuma curled the ball past him into the empty net.

Arsenal drew level with a penalty 10 minutes later through Jorginho after Thomas Partey was brought down in the area by Arnau Martinez.

The Gunners were then ahead just before half time when 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri cut in from the right hand side and curled an effort into the bottom corner.

Girona thought they had scored a second and levelled the match when Cristhian Stuani tapped in from close range in the second half but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Arsenal had a chance to add a third in stoppage time but Raheem Sterling had a penalty saved by Pau Lopez.

The result leaves Arsenal on 19 points and comfortably in the top eight heading into the knockout rounds.

Mikel Arteta has spoken about wanting to take his side away for a mid-season break and as Arsenal will not be involved in the play-off games in February, there’s a 10 day gap in their schedule where he may be able to that.

Nwaneri continues to show his potential

Arsenal’s need for a striker has been one of the main talking points of their season and the news of the club’s approach for Ollie Watkins threatened to overshadow the game.

Their need for a goalscorer was almost highlighted further after Danjuma gave Girona the lead but the Gunners showed the quality to make this game another straightforward outing in this season’s revamped league phase.

Nwaneri then ensured that all of that was a footnote after another excellent showing for the Gunners.

The club’s youngest player to feature for the first team again showed maturity above his years to slot in on the right side of the Arsenal attack.

His goal, where he cut in from the right on his left foot and curled into the far corner, is already starting to become a trademark of his in a career that only spans 23 games.

Mikel Arteta allows Nwaneri to expressive himself in this team and like all top level wingers Nwaneri is equally adept at cutting inside to go at goal or go wide to cross for teammates.

The 17-year-old is also trusted to take set-pieces for Arsenal and that is quite the compliment given the importance Arsenal put on those opportunities.

Nwaneri’s goal was his sixth of the season in just 21 games and the academy graduate looks set to continue to be a part of this Arsenal side for many years to come.