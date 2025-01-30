Kenya’s hurdle queen Nusra eyes World Champs, LA Olympics in ‘28

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – National 100m record holder Rukia Nusra says her big target this year is qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo Japan, while her long term target remains competing at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028.

Nusra, who is now based at the University of Akron in the United States, believes she is in the perfect shape after he good start to the year, and will be ready to chase the qualification times for Tokyo.

“This year, my goals are definitely bigger. I want to try and attain the qualification time for the World Championships for starters. That has been my biggest goal for a while. I tried for the last World Champs in Hungary but wasn’t successful. At the moment I am running 13s high and my target is to dip under 13 for the first time,” Nusra said in an interview with Telecomasia.net.

The 23-year old twice set the hurdles national record last year. In the interview with Telecomasia, she says her times have improved since moving to the United States.

“Already, I feel like I have greatly improved. It is the start of the indoor season and I have been doing the 60m hurdles, and my times have been improving every time. I have been able to run a personal best at every NCAA meet I have gone. This has been my first ever experience doing the indoor sprint and I have a personal best of 8.57 on the 60 hurdles and 7.85 on the 60 flat,” she further states.

The entry standard for the 2025 World Championships in the Women’s Hurdles is 12.73, while her current PB is 13.67 set in June last year. While her work is cut out, Nusra believes that with better facilities and more events in Akron, she will be able to attain this mark.