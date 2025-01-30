FIFA Financial Governance workshop opens in Accra

ACCRA, Ghana, Jan 30 – A three-day FIFA Financial Governance has opened in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, highlighting the importance of financial governance for Member Associations.

The course scheduled for 29-31 January 2025 is aimed at enhancing financial governance and also boosting the financial strategy of Member Associations.

Topics being discussed include financial management, accountability, transparency, and efficient resource use within football organizations.

Ten Member Associations, including Kenya, are in attendance namely host Ghana, Cape Verde, Gambia, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Secretary Generals and Chief Financial Officers of each Member Association are in attendance.