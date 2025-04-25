French skier Simond, 18, dies in training accident - Capital Sports
Margot Simond. PHOTO/FFS - FEDERATION FRANCAISE DE SKI

Sports

French skier Simond, 18, dies in training accident

Published

VAL D’LSERE, France, April 25, 2025 – French skier Margot Simond has died at the age of 18 after an accident in training in Val d’Isere on Thursday.

The teenager was in training for a Red Bull Alpine event in France this weekend when she suffered a fall.

A doctor attempted to resuscitate Simond, but she could not be revived.

The full details of Simond’s death are not yet known.

Simond, who was crowned U18 slalom champion in March, was a highly regarded skier in her age category.

The French Ski Federation said the skiing community was “deeply affected and saddened by Margot’s passing”.

“We wish to express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones and assure them of our full support during these particularly trying times,” a statement read.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said Simond was “a promising young athlete”.

It added: “FIS extends its heartfelt condolences to Margot’s family and loved ones and offers its full support in this incredibly difficult time.”

The French Olympic Committee also expressed condolences for the loss of “a promising alpine skiing talent” and “a young and talented athlete”.

This weekend’s Red Bull Alpine event has been cancelled following Simond’s death.

