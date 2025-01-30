Every game is a final in the second leg, says Tusker’s Okere - Capital Sports
Tusker FC players celebrate a goal in a past match. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Football

Every game is a final in the second leg, says Tusker’s Okere

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – Tusker FC head coach Charles Okere has warned his players that every remaining game in the second leg of the FKF Premier League is a final, as they seek to challenge for the title.

The Brewers currently sit second in the standings with 36 points, same as leaders Police FC, and the four matches lined up this month, starting with Sunday’s duel against KCB will be key for them.

“It is not yet over. This is a marathon and there is never an easy assignment. Every game is a final for Tusker. We know the opponents will approach all our matches with seriousness and we can’t afford to be in a comfort zone. We are here to work and we need to achieve our targets,” the tactician said.

The Brewers play KCB this Sunday, then Police FC next week, Gor Mahia and finally Shabana, four games that will be crucial in their bid for the title.

If they manage to comfortably maneuver the tricky path in February, then they will be up firmly in the title charge. Victories especially against on-form Police and holders Gor will be huge motivational boosters for the side.

Okere’s Tusker had a tough start to the season, but they have managed to steady their ship.

Two clean sheets over the last four matches have also been hugely welcomed for the top sitting side which coincidentally has conceded the highest number of goals in the league this season.

“Of course it is a concern for us that we are conceding a lot of goals but I keep saying, as long as we keep winning that is the main thing. But it is something that we are trying to address and we have already seen the fruits in the first four matches of the year,” added the coach.

