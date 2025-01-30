City scrape through to Champions League playoff despite scare from Brugge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 – Manchester City survived a huge scare as they scraped into the Champions League play-offs with victory over Club Brugge at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions knew only victory would suffice to avoid the abject embarrassment of slipping out of the top 24 places in the tournament’s new format.

And they were left facing that grim prospect after Raphael Onyedika gave Club Brugge a shock lead as he turned in Ferran Jutgla’s cross just before half-time.

City needed a response with tension mounting, duly providing it against a Belgian side who showed enough to fully deserve their place in the play-offs.

Mateo Kovacic drove low past former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet eight minutes after the break before Joel Ordonez turned Josko Gvardiol’s cross into his own net as City finally exerted a measure of control.

City settled nerves even more when Savinho scored with a low shot that crept in past Mignolet at his near post as Guardiola was finally able to contemplate further progress in the competition Manchester City won in 2023.

Man City’s celebration and relief

Manchester City and their supporters went through the full range of emotions before the threat of Champions League elimination was finally banished at Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

City were unconvincing for large parts of the game, the stadium stunned when Onyedika drove low past Ederson on the stroke of half-time, crowning the sort of counter-attack that had worried a visibly anxious Guardiola throughout the first half.

They needed renewed urgency and vigour after the break, Guardiola turning to the lively Savinho to replace the labouring Ilkay Gundogan.

The ploy worked as Kovacic equalised quickly, but Club Brugge still posed a real danger until Ordonez could only divert Gvardiol’s powerful cross into his own net.

Manchester City relaxed. The Etihad relaxed. And it was a smiling Guardiola that greeted the final whistle with a mixture of relief and elation.

It has been a bumpy and uncomfortable ride – but at least City now have the opportunity to progress deeper into the competition.