An aerial view of the Dandora Stadium. PHOTO/Sakaja/X

Sakaja: Construction of Woodley, Mwiki, Kihumbuini stadia on Track

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 29, 2025 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing key stadium projects across the city.

Sakaja says, once complete, the stadia will transform local economies and provide much-needed recreational spaces for the youth.

He highlighted the ongoing construction of Woodley Stadium in Woodley, Kihumbuini Stadium in Kangemi, and Mwiki Stadium, noting that their completion will mark a turning point for the surrounding communities.

“These stadia are progressing nicely; the Woodley one is moving on swiftly, and Kihumbuini in Kangemi is the same. We are on the right path to ensuring that these projects are completed on time,” the governor said.

Furthermore, Sakaja emphasized that the sports facilities will not only provide a platform for nurturing local talent but also generate jobs and business opportunities.

“These stadia will host events that attract people from different parts of the city, boosting small businesses, transport, and other economic activities around the stadia. Lazima itawork,” he said.

The governor added: “We will not settle for anything less than Dandora stadium. We have to make sure that we raise the standard of our sports. We are that determined.”

The new stadiums are expected to feature modern amenities, including seating terraces, changing rooms, and well-maintained playing surfaces suitable for various sports.

