Man Utd close to signing Lecce left-back Dorgu - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

New Manchester United signing Patrick Dorgu. PHOTO/FABRIZIO ROMANO

English Premiership

Man Utd close to signing Lecce left-back Dorgu

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 – Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

United had one bid for the Denmark international turned down last week but have remained in negotiations for the 20-year-old and believe it is a matter of time before he is cleared to have a medical.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has been keen to address a problem on the left side of the pitch.

Amorim has stuck with Diogo Dalot as his first choice in the role, even though the Portugal international is right-footed.

Dorgu joined Serie A club Lecce as a youth player in 2022 and has made 53 appearances for the Italian side. He made his international debut in a Nations League game against Switzerland in September and has four caps.

It is not known whether Dorgu’s arrival would force United to sell one of their established stars before 30 June in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved