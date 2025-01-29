Man Utd close to signing Lecce left-back Dorgu

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 29, 2025 – Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu.

United had one bid for the Denmark international turned down last week but have remained in negotiations for the 20-year-old and believe it is a matter of time before he is cleared to have a medical.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has been keen to address a problem on the left side of the pitch.

Amorim has stuck with Diogo Dalot as his first choice in the role, even though the Portugal international is right-footed.

Dorgu joined Serie A club Lecce as a youth player in 2022 and has made 53 appearances for the Italian side. He made his international debut in a Nations League game against Switzerland in September and has four caps.

It is not known whether Dorgu’s arrival would force United to sell one of their established stars before 30 June in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.