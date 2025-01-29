I feel like the old dog now – Adesanya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, January 29, 2025 – Adesanya says he feels like the “old dog” in the UFC whose job is to fend off the new generation.

The 35-year-old Nigerian-born New Zealander is a two-time former UFC champion and regarded as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

He faces France’s Nassourdine Imavov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday but approaches the contest after suffering successive defeats for the first time in his 13-year MMA career.

Adesanya spoke recently of perhaps being a “gatekeeper” in the sport.

“I said ‘gatekeeper’ as a joke. I feel like the old dog and then there’s the young guys coming up trying to prove themselves,” said Adesanya.

“And it’s my job to send them back down and let them know I’m still here.

“I feel if I lose my next 10 fights it wouldn’t affect my legacy. This fight is important for me, not for anyone else. I’m doing this to prove to myself I’m still involved in this game, I’m still getting better, I’m still very dangerous.”

Adesanya lost his middleweight belt in a shock defeat by American Sean Strickland in 2023 before losing to South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis the following year in another title bout.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The contest with 28-year-old Imavov will be the first time in 13 fights Adesanya will be competing without a UFC championship on the line.

Imavov comes into the contest on a three-fight winning streak having last beaten American Brendan Allen in September.

“I’m kind of being selfish – I fight for my team, my family and my real fans, but this I’m doing for myself, it’s really important to me,” said Adesanya.

“I’m not chasing anything, I don’t need anything. The belt always comes back around, I’m just doing what I love.”