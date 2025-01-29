I feel like the old dog now - Adesanya - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Robert Whittaker punches Israel Adesanya of New Zealand during a middleweight title bout of the UFC 243 fight night in Melbourne in October 2019

Boxing

I feel like the old dog now – Adesanya

Published

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, January 29, 2025 – Adesanya says he feels like the “old dog” in the UFC whose job is to fend off the new generation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 35-year-old Nigerian-born New Zealander is a two-time former UFC champion and regarded as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

He faces France’s Nassourdine Imavov in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday but approaches the contest after suffering successive defeats for the first time in his 13-year MMA career.

Adesanya spoke recently of perhaps being a “gatekeeper” in the sport.

“I said ‘gatekeeper’ as a joke. I feel like the old dog and then there’s the young guys coming up trying to prove themselves,” said Adesanya.

“And it’s my job to send them back down and let them know I’m still here.

“I feel if I lose my next 10 fights it wouldn’t affect my legacy. This fight is important for me, not for anyone else. I’m doing this to prove to myself I’m still involved in this game, I’m still getting better, I’m still very dangerous.”

Adesanya lost his middleweight belt in a shock defeat by American Sean Strickland in 2023 before losing to South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis the following year in another title bout.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The contest with 28-year-old Imavov will be the first time in 13 fights Adesanya will be competing without a UFC championship on the line.

Imavov comes into the contest on a three-fight winning streak having last beaten American Brendan Allen in September.

“I’m kind of being selfish – I fight for my team, my family and my real fans, but this I’m doing for myself, it’s really important to me,” said Adesanya.

“I’m not chasing anything, I don’t need anything. The belt always comes back around, I’m just doing what I love.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved