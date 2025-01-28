NOC-K boss Tergat advocates for gender equality in sports

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) boss Paul Tergat has outlined the importance of gender equality especially in sports.

Speaking Tuesday during day one of the NOC-K East Africa Gender Conference under the theme “Disrupt & Redefine the Gender Narrative”, Tergat was pleased with the milestone made to bridge the gap.

“Through programs like the Women in Sport High-Performance and the Commonwealth Women’s Leadership, NOC-K has empowered sportswomen in administration, coaching and competition, marking significant strides in inclusivity,” legendary Tergat remarked.

The two-day regional event brought together stakeholders from the sports ecosystem to foster dialogue, collaboration, and actionable strategies for inclusivity and gender equality.

The conference featured a diverse lineup of NOC executives, national federation leaders, industry women leaders, and athletes, all aiming to address critical gender issues and develop inclusive solutions for the future of sports. Prof. Olive Mugenda

The highlight of the opening day was a keynote address by Prof. Olive Mugenda, who shared her inspiring journey, encouraging women to embrace discipline, resilience, and sacrifice.

She also called on NOC-K to strengthen policies on gender-based violence and proposed the establishment of a sports-focused university.

“Leading an institution takes a strong mind, strong will, and strong vision,” she stated, presenting NOCK with books she authored to inspire female athletes and institutions alike. President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Faith Odhiambo

A governance and leadership panel followed, featuring thought leaders such as the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Faith Odhiambo, Diana Watili, CEO of the Gender in Sports Advisory Board, and Sayson Meya, a social sports activist from Uganda.

They delved into gender issues in sports governance, emphasizing policy and legal frameworks.

The day concluded with an inspiring session by Ivy Winfrey Owino, a global advocate whose work spans sports, music, and media.

Highlighting her commitment to cultural advocacy, she shared how her global experiences have shaped her dedication to reshaping narratives about African and Diasporic communities.

The conference continues tomorrow with engaging discussions from distinguished personnel including:

• Nozizwe Vundla – Brand Director, Safaricom

• Ivy Awino (Poison Ivy) – DJ and Host, Dallas Mavericks Basketball

• Catherine Ndereba – Chair, Sports Gender Protection and Implementation Committee

• Tegla Loroupe – Athlete and Peace Ambassador

• Purity Ngina – CEO, National Gender Commission

• Zaheeda Suleman – Brand & Marketing Strategist