Police investigating abuse aimed at referee Oliver

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 27, 2025 – Police are investigating “threats and abuse” directed at referee Michael Oliver following Arsenal’s game against Wolves on Saturday, the PGMOL has said.

Oliver red-carded Gunners defender Myles Lewis-Skelly after he caught opposing defender Matt Doherty above the ankle to break up a counter-attack just outside the Wolves box in the 43rd minute.

The decision was upheld by Darren England, who was the video assistant referee (VAR) for the game at Molineux.

“We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver,” said referees’ body PGMOL.

“No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours.”

The statement added that “a number of investigations have commenced”.

“We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour.”

The Premier League said it “strongly condemns the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver”.

It added: “No official should be subject to any form of abuse. We will continue to support Michael, PGMOL and all investigations.”

Oliver also dismissed Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes later in the match before Riccardo Calafiori scored Arsenal’s winner with the only goal of the game.

After the match, Arsenal manager Arteta told BBC Match of the Day the decision to send off Lewis-Skelly was “so obvious that today you don’t need my words”.

The decision was also criticised by former officials and pundits.

“Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times,” added the PGMOL.

“We will continue to support all investigations.”