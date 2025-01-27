MYSA boss Bob Munro eulogised as father figure in Kenyan football

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 27, 2025 – Family, friends, and football lovers from across the country converged at the PCEA St Andrew’s Parish in Nairobi on Monday to bid farewell to the Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) founder Bob Munro.

Speaker after speaker spoke of the 78-year-old in glowing terms, elaborating on the unforgettable impact he had on Kenyan football.

Interim Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi narrated how Munro transformed him into a disciplined player and made him the man he is.

“For most, you’ve known me as a clean-shaven man but in my youth, I wore dreadlocks. It is something that where I grew up, we all embraced as young men but it’s something that my parents didn’t approve of,” Kimanzi said. Ingrid Munro, widow to the late Bob Munro, walks past his casket during the memorial service at PCEA St Andrew’s. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

He added: “Bob, however, was the one who convinced me to shave my hair. He told me I was a good player and strong captain, but I would be an even better player, if I was clean-shaven.”

As a player, Kimanzi won the Moi Golden Cup (domestic cup competition), captaining the slum boys to identical 2-1 wins over Eldoret KCC and AFC Leopards in 1998 and 2000, respectively.

Eight years later, he led them to their only league title to date, amassing 63 points to claim the crown ahead of second placed Sony Sugar (60 points).

Mathare United was an offshoot of MYSA, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that Munro founded in 1987 to to empower young people with skills and confidence to aim higher towards their potential and achieve their dreams. A section of current and former sports administrators attend the memorial service of the late Bob Munro. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Through the organisation, hundreds of thousands of slum youths have fulfilled their potential, not just in sports but also other aspects, such as entertainment and arts.

Speaking at the memorial service, Mathare United CEO Jecton Obure eulogised Munro as a father figure who held his hand in the journey of football and took him far.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Rest in peace Bob. You were my friend, a confidant, my father and my mentor. He isn’t here with us in the flesh, but he is in spirit, and he will forever be with us,” Obure said.

These words were echoed by former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice-president Doris Petra who said Munro was a pivotal character in the story that is Kenyan football.

“Bob is Kenyan football and football in Kenya, is Bob,” Petra said.

‘A no-nonsense man’

The fallen hero of Kenyan football was also described as stickler for professionalism and transparency, with an unwavering passion to see football reach its intended heights. A section of mourners who turned up for the memorial service of the late Bob Munro. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Former chair of the Kenya Referees Association, GMT Otieno, said Munro’s non-negotiable values earned him hate from unscrupulous individuals albeit he was never shaken.

“Bob was loved and hated in equal measure. You want to know why? It is because he was a stickler for inclusivity, fairness, and simply, just doing what is right,” Otieno said.

He also expressed gratitude to Munro for his help in improving the standards of match officials in Kenya by connecting them with opportunities to upgrade their skills. Senate Majority leader, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot (center) with Bob Munro (right) and Mathare United CEO Jacktone Obure (left)

“We have referees who have attained international status, that is FIFA accreditation, through the efforts of Bob. They managed to attain their degrees thanks to the enhanced match allowances, which was something Bob always emphasised on,” Otieno added.

Representing the political class was Senate majority leader, Aaron Cheruiyot, who reiterated that the best way to honour Munro’s legacy is by continuing the good work he began with MYSA.

“Bob has left a big legacy, one that I call upon all Mysa faithful and Kenyan football lovers to carry on with. It is our duty, and the best days for what he has left us are ahead and not behind,” Cheruiyot said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A touching tribute

Munro’s widow, Ingrid, paid a heartfelt tribute, describing her husband as a man who had a big heart full of love for everybody. Ingrid Munro, widow of the late Bob Munro during his memorial service at PCEA St Andrew’s. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

“He loved me until the last minute. He may be dead, but only in body…his spirit lives on, he lives in me, in my children and the grandchildren. As you have heard everyone speak here, he is in our hearts. In my heart, Bob will live forever,” she said. Bob Munro was most recently honoured with the prestigious Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) by President William Ruto during Kenya’s 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The 78-year-old passed away on Sunday last week after a long battle with respiratory complications.

His death came just over a month after he was feted by President William Ruto with the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) award on Jamhuri Day.

Munro is set to be cremated on Tuesday (January 28) at the Kariokor Cemetery in Nairobi.