Kenya 7s co-captain Vincent Onyala tackling an Australian player during Shujaa's second Pool B match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Rugby

Shujaa discover opponents for next leg of World Rugby Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 7s team will face Argentina, France and Great Britain in Pool A of the fourth leg of the World Series on February 21-23 in Vancouver, Canada.

Shujaa will be looking to improve on their performance in the third leg of the competition in Perth where they finished 10th after losing 19-12 to New Zealand in the ninth-place final.

However, coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side have it all to do considering the pedigree of their competitors.

Argentina will be heading to North America, high on confidence after thrashing Australia 41-5 to win the main cup in Australia.

On the other hand, the Frenchmen will want to atone for their sixth-place finish in Perth, where they lost 17-5 to Fiji.

Meanwhile, the Britons wound up their campaign on a high with a 33-7 victory over Uruguay in the seventh-place final.

Shujaa will derive encouragement from the fact that they have faced all of the three teams and held their own to varying degrees of success.

At the second leg of the series in Cape Town on December 7-8 last year, they lost 26-14 to the Pumas in the fifth-place semi-final before recovering to beat Great Britain 32-17 to finish seventh.

In their opening leg of the series in Dubai, they narrowly lost 24-19 to Olympic champions France in their first Pool A encounter.

