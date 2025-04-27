Jepkosgei finishes second at London Marathon in thrilling women’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27, 2025 – Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei finish second in the women’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday.

Jepkosgei clocked 02:18:43, behind Ethiopian Tigst Assefa who cut the tape in 02:15:50.

Olympic champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands ran 02:18:59 to finish third, having faded out midway through the race.

For much of the race, it had been a two-horse battle between Assefa and Jepkosgei, the two going pace-for-pace.

Up until she tailed off into the background, Hassan had been stealthily biding her time behind the two, occasionally upping the tempo to catch up with them.

However, it was soon left up to the Olympics silver medalist and Jepkosgei — the 2021 London Marathon champion — the two having shaken off the pacemakers.

With approximately 8km to go, Assefa finally made her move, widening the gap between her and Jepkosgei as the Kenyan struggled to match the change in speed.

Ultimately, it became more of a victory parade for the Ethiopian as Jepkosgei eventually made it across the finish line albeit exhausted.

Despite a late challenge from Ethiopian Haillu Desse, Hassan was able to hold on and claim the final podium place.