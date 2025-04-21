Lokedi motivated by Obiri ‘rivalry’ on road to victory at Boston Marathon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – Newly-crowned Boston Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi says she was determined not to lose another race to fellow Kenyan, Hellen Obiri, on her way to victory on Monday.

Lokedi says she had vowed not to play second fiddle to the immediate former champion, in what was the latest round of healthy rivalry between the two.

“I am always like second to her but today I was like ‘no way, I have to put it out there’. I was determined to the fight to the end and see how it goes. I am so glad, I ran so fast and she was right behind me. We all just fought because we wanted this so bad,” the 2022 New York Marathon.

Lokedi clocked a course record of 2:17:22 for the win, ahead of Obiri who ran 2:17:41 to finish second.

Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw came third in 2:18:06, having withered away in final quarter of the competition.

It was a turning of tables for Lokedi who at last year’s edition of the same race, clocked 2:22:45 to finish second.

The two also competed together at the Paris Olympics where the New York Half Marathon champion missed out on podium, clocking 2:23:14 in fourth, as Obiri bagged bronze.

Their other meetings were at the past three editions of the New York Marathon, with Lokedi clocking 2:23:23 to win on her 42km debut in 2022.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Obiri went on to win in 2023 before ultimately finishing second at last year’s race in which Lokedi came ninth.

Beyond expectations

Reflecting on the manner of her second ever World Marathon Majors win, Lokedi admitted she didn’t expect to smash the course record.

“At some point, I thought to myself…maybe I am going too fast…I need to slow down and reserve some energy for the finish but then again I had to keep going and see how it ends. You never know until it you try it, right?” she said.

As she cut the tape, Lokedi ran into the arms of her mother who was waiting at the finish line as well as her coach/agent.

She paid tribute to her mother, crediting her for cheering her on to glory.

“She is my inspiration…she is always there supporting me so I think it was so good to win knowing that she was out here watching me. My teammates and friends and all who have supported me…thank you very much,” she said.