Sawe victorious in London Marathon as Kipchoge finishes sixth

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27, 2025 – Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe put in a masterclass run to win the men’s race at the London Marathon on Sunday.

Sawe clocked 02:02:27 to cut the tape, having broken away from the leading pack after 30km.

Ugandan legend Jacob Kiplimo finished second after timing 02:03:37, in what was his marathon debut, as immediate former defending champion, Alexander Mutiso Munyao, took third after clocking 02:04:20.

It was yet another disappointing outing for two-time world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who finished sixth after timing 02:05:25.

It took some time for the race to take shape but when it did it was Sawe who was featuring on the lips of the commentators.

The Valencia Marathon champion had been part of a 10-man leading pack that also included Kipchoge, Olympic champion Tamirat Tola, Kiplimo, Munyao, Dutchman Abdi Nageeye.

After 15km, it was the evergreen Kipchoge at the head of the pack, with his younger compatriots following closely behind.

However, at the 30km mark, Sawe showed others a clean pair of heels, creating daylight between himself and the others as he broke away.

Kiplimo made the next move to break away, attempting to catch up with the Kenyan who seemed to be running short on his energy reserves with about 5km to go.

Nonetheless, boasting an average time of 14:47, Sawe was able to solidify his lead and romp home to his first ever World Marathon Majors victory.