Mombasa Golf Club Clinch Historic win at the 100th Tannahill Shield

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 21, 2025 – Mombasa Golf Club, sponsored by NCBA Bank, claimed their first-ever Tannahill Shield victory in the centennial edition of the prestigious Easter Golf Tournament, with a total gross of 48 points across four intense rounds of play.

Hosted at the scenic and historic Royal Nairobi Golf Club, a 119-year-old par-72 course, this year’s Tannahill Shield Easter Tournament marked its 100th anniversary from April 18 to April 20, 2025, and brought together nine elite teams, including Mombasa Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Kenya Railway Golf Club, Vet Lab Sports Club, Sigona Golf Club, Western Kenya team, Windsor Golf Club, Royal Nairobi Golf Club, and Limuru Country Club.

Mombasa Golf Club opened the tournament with a strong performance in Round 1, securing 12 points.

The team continued its dominance with 15 points in Round 2, 10 points in Round 3 and sealed the win with another 11 points in Round 4, finishing with a tournament-best total of 48 points, a clear nine-point lead over their nearest rivals Muthaiga Golf Club. Mombasa Golf Club Team Captain Gurbux Singh follows the path of his tee-shot during the Tanahill Shield tournament. PHOTO/COURTESY

Their triumph was led by team captain Gurbux Singh and team manager Erick Nyongesa, with an impressive line-up of elite amateurs including Adel Balala, William Odeck, Sammy Mulama, Josphat Rono, Henry Kamau, Feisal Lasker, George Munyao, Charles Rob, and promising junior Nathan Ngweno.

Balala and Odeck, both off appearances at the 2025 Magical Kenya Open, were instrumental in delivering critical wins, while Mulama and Kamau brought their seasoned experience from the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series.

Mombasa Golf Club Team Captain George Mokaya expressed his pride in the team’s performance and thanked NCBA for their support towards the team over the past three years.

“This win means the world to us, not just because it’s the 100th edition, but because of what it took to get here. Every player gave it their all, and this moment is a reflection of months of hard work, discipline, and the belief we’ve built within the team. We’re immensely grateful to NCBA for walking with us this journey with us over the last three years and this trophy is just as much theirs as it is ours,” Mokaya said. Mombasa Golf Club’s Adel Balala in action during the centennial edition of the Tanahill Shield tournament in Nairobi on Sunday. PHOTO/COURTESY

Muthaiga Golf Club delivered a steady campaign, finishing second overall with 39 points (5 in Round 1, 10 in Round 2, 11 in Round 3 and 13 in Round 4).

A thrilling battle for third saw Kenya Railway Golf Club and Vet Lab Sports Club tie with 35 points each.

Kenya Railways posted rounds of 7, 10, 13, and 5, while Vet Lab rallied from an early 13 to secure 3, 10 and 9 points in subsequent rounds.

Sigona Golf Club and Western Kenya were tied at 30 points, with Sigona showing consistency (7-4-9-10) and Western posting rounds of 7, 12, 5 and 6.

Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club followed with 29 points, while defending champions Royal Nairobi Golf Club, despite home-course advantage, finished on position 8 overall with 26.

Limuru Country Club rounded off the leaderboard with 16 points.

Earlier in the week, Mombasa Golf Club’s senior squad had set the tone, clinching the top spot in their category with gross scores of 239 in Round 1 and 238 in Round 2, for a cumulative 477 gross.

Western Kenya followed closely with 480, and hosts Royal Nairobi came in at 481, underlining how fine the margins were at every level of competition.

Speaking at the event, NCBA Bank Corporate Banking Director Charles Omondi congratulated the Mombasa team and reiterated the bank’s long-term commitment to nurturing talent and driving impact in communities across Kenya:

“This victory by Mombasa Golf Club is a proud moment for us as NCBA. We believe in going beyond banking by investing in platforms that shape character, instill discipline, and bring people together. Golf embodies all these values that also align perfectly with our purpose,” Omondi said.

He added: “We are especially proud to have walked this journey with Mombasa Golf Club over the past years, and today’s result proves that great things happen when we grow together. As we mark the centenary of the Tannahill Shield, we hope that this win will inspire a new generation of golfers, not just in Mombasa, but across the country.”