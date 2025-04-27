Matata hot streak continues in Istanbul as Kenyans dominate women’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27, 2025 – Alex Matata’s fairytale run in 2025 continued with victory at the Istanbul Half Marathon in Turkey on Sunday.

Matata clocked 59:40 to cut the tape, ahead of Ethiopian Berehanu Tsegu who ran 1:00:47 to finish second.

Another Kenyan, Shadrack Kipkurui, finished third in 1:01:28.

It was Matata’s fourth win of the year, having also topped the podium at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon (59:20), Meishan Renshou Half Marathon (59:28) and Yangzhou Half Marathon (59:31).

Kenyans dominate women’s race

In the women’s competition, Miriam Chebet led Kenyans to the top five positions.

Chebet cut the tape in 1:06:07 as Sheila Chelangat (1:06:13) and Judy Kemboi (1:07:47) took second and third respectively.

The 22-year-old was running in her fifth competition of the year, following on from her second-place finish at last month’s Malaga Half Marathon where she timed 1:07:01.

The youngster also finished on the podium at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour after clocking 34:09 to claim third in the senior women’s 10km race.