Kipruto wins Hamburg Marathon as Kosgei returns from injury with second-place finish - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Joy of victory: Kenya's Amos Kipruto breaks the tape to win the men's London Marathon

Athletics

Kipruto wins Hamburg Marathon as Kosgei returns from injury with second-place finish

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27, 2025 – Amos Kipruto led a podium sweep for Kenya at the Hamburg Marathon with victory in the men’s race on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 2022 World marathon bronze medalist stopped the timer at 02:03:46, ahead of fellow Kenyan, Philemon Kiplimo, who clocked 02:04:01 to finish second.

Erick Sang then rubber stamped Kenya’s dominance in the race, taking the final podium place in 02:04:30.

Kipruto was competing in his first marathon since finishing third in Chicago, where he timed 2:04:50.

He was also in action at the Guadalajara Half Marathon in Mexico in February this year where he clocked 1:02:49 to finish fourth.

Kosgei’s comeback

In the women’s competition, former world record holder Brigid Kosgei finished second after clocking 02:18:26, behind Ethiopian Workenesh Edesa who cut the tape in 02:17:55.

Another Ethiopian Kumeshi Sichala came third after posting 02:19:53.

A second-place finish was a perfect way for Kosgei to erase the disappointment of missing out on last year’s Paris Olympics due to an injury.

The 2021 Olympics marathon silver medalist had been named in the women’s team for the quadrennial competition but had to pull out — to be replaced by Sharon Lokedi.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved