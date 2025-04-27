Kipruto wins Hamburg Marathon as Kosgei returns from injury with second-place finish

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 27, 2025 – Amos Kipruto led a podium sweep for Kenya at the Hamburg Marathon with victory in the men’s race on Sunday.

The 2022 World marathon bronze medalist stopped the timer at 02:03:46, ahead of fellow Kenyan, Philemon Kiplimo, who clocked 02:04:01 to finish second.

Erick Sang then rubber stamped Kenya’s dominance in the race, taking the final podium place in 02:04:30.

Kipruto was competing in his first marathon since finishing third in Chicago, where he timed 2:04:50.

He was also in action at the Guadalajara Half Marathon in Mexico in February this year where he clocked 1:02:49 to finish fourth.

Kosgei’s comeback

In the women’s competition, former world record holder Brigid Kosgei finished second after clocking 02:18:26, behind Ethiopian Workenesh Edesa who cut the tape in 02:17:55.

Another Ethiopian Kumeshi Sichala came third after posting 02:19:53.

A second-place finish was a perfect way for Kosgei to erase the disappointment of missing out on last year’s Paris Olympics due to an injury.

The 2021 Olympics marathon silver medalist had been named in the women’s team for the quadrennial competition but had to pull out — to be replaced by Sharon Lokedi.