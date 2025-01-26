Profitable weekend for Postbank at KVF national women’s volleyball league

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Postbank women’s volleyball team beat Kenya Army to complete a flawless weekend in the third leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national women’s league.

The bankers won 3-1 (25-23 25-15 23-25 25-11) in the thrilling Sunday afternoon encounter at the Nyayo Stadium.

Postbank caused the biggest upset of the weekend when they beat another military side, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1 at the same venue on Saturday evening.

The bankers won 25-22 and 25-21 in the first and second sets respectively before the soldiers hauled themselves back in the tie with a 25-22 victory in the penultimate one.

However, Postbank showed composure and tact in the decider set to prevail 25-21.

For Kenya Army, the weekend has been one they would want to forget quickly.

Their first match was against Kenya Pipeline, the African bronze medalists running out 3-0 winners (25-14, 25-14, 25-18).