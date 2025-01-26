KVF begin search for next Malkia Strikers head coach

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – The Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) have announced a vacancy for the head coach position of the national women’s team.

In a statement, KVF said the suitable candidate must be a Kenyan citizen with a proven track record at club and national level.

“The candidate must be a Kenyan citizen with a minimum of FIVB Level II Coaching Certificate, proven coaching track record, preferably at the club or national level. Must also be a practising coach with knowledge of international volleyball trends and modern techniques,” the federation said.

Furthermore, the next coach will have to be available to undertake all national team engagements.

“The coach must have strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills and available to commit to all national team engagements,” they added.

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) women’s volleyball team coach Japheth Munala has been at the helm of Malkia Strikers since October 25, 2023. Malkia Strikers head coach Japheth Munala and his assistant Josp Baraza during a training session at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The veteran tactician led Kenya to last year’s Paris Olympics where Malkia Strikers once again exited the quadrennial tournament at the group stage.

Before his appointment over one-and-a-half years ago, Munala was assistant to Paul Bitok, who transited to administration as KVF’s vice-president.

Other vacancies advertised by KVF include two assistant coaches and a physical trainer.

Interested candidates are expected to submit their certificates, cover letters and CVs to KVF secretary general at Riadha House on before or on February 8.

Malkia Strikers will be defending their Africa Nations Championships as well as participating at the World Championships in Thailand.