Issa Team crowned winners of inaugural Kenya Phygital Cup - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Issa Team celebrate with their trophy. PHOTO/ESPORTS KENYA

Esports

Issa Team crowned winners of inaugural Kenya Phygital Cup

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Issa Team won the inaugural edition of Kenya Phygital Cup after overcoming Santiago Ent from Thika 12-7 in a thrilling final at the Uhuru Sports Complex on Saturday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Rongai based side won 9-7 in digital football before outclassing their opponents 3-0 in the physical game.

“Today we have shown our quality and our talent. Clearly on our day, we can beat any team. I am confident that the boys will go toe to toe against the best nations in Dubai,” Issa team skipper Erick Koira said.

The competition attracted 16 teams, all battling for the single slot to represent Kenya at the ‘Games of The Future’ competition, set for Dubai on November 21 this year.

Phygital football involves a hybrid format where teams play on both physical and digital (esports) football to determine a winner of a tie.

Esports Kenya president Ronny Lusigi expressed satisfaction with the success of the tournament and called for more support.

“This first edition of phygital cup has exceeded our expectations. We had a great turnout from spectators, enthusiastic coverage from the media and of course a wonderful display of talent by the players. We look forward to seeing the boys do well in Dubai,” Lusigi said.

KENYA PHYGITAL FOOTBALL CUP RESULTS
Finals
Issa Team 12 – 7 Santiago Ent
Semis
Santiago Ent 9 – 6 Mixed Juice
Issa Team 12 – 6 Fazam Academy
Quarters
Issa Team 14 – 8 eHUb FC
Big James 6 -12 Fazam Academy
Mixed Juice 7 -4 Hounds FC
Santiago Ent 11 – 6 Kilimanjaro

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved