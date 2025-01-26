Issa Team crowned winners of inaugural Kenya Phygital Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 26, 2025 – Issa Team won the inaugural edition of Kenya Phygital Cup after overcoming Santiago Ent from Thika 12-7 in a thrilling final at the Uhuru Sports Complex on Saturday.

The Rongai based side won 9-7 in digital football before outclassing their opponents 3-0 in the physical game.

“Today we have shown our quality and our talent. Clearly on our day, we can beat any team. I am confident that the boys will go toe to toe against the best nations in Dubai,” Issa team skipper Erick Koira said.

The competition attracted 16 teams, all battling for the single slot to represent Kenya at the ‘Games of The Future’ competition, set for Dubai on November 21 this year.

Phygital football involves a hybrid format where teams play on both physical and digital (esports) football to determine a winner of a tie.

Esports Kenya president Ronny Lusigi expressed satisfaction with the success of the tournament and called for more support.

“This first edition of phygital cup has exceeded our expectations. We had a great turnout from spectators, enthusiastic coverage from the media and of course a wonderful display of talent by the players. We look forward to seeing the boys do well in Dubai,” Lusigi said.

KENYA PHYGITAL FOOTBALL CUP RESULTS

Finals

Issa Team 12 – 7 Santiago Ent

Semis

Santiago Ent 9 – 6 Mixed Juice

Issa Team 12 – 6 Fazam Academy

Quarters

Issa Team 14 – 8 eHUb FC

Big James 6 -12 Fazam Academy

Mixed Juice 7 -4 Hounds FC

Santiago Ent 11 – 6 Kilimanjaro