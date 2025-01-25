Shujaa World Series continue redemption story with win over Americans - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shujaa in action at Dubai World Rugby 7s Series. PHOTO/JONATHAN BILASO

Rugby

Shujaa World Series continue redemption story with win over Americans

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 7s team qualified for the ninth-place final at the third leg of the World Series with a 26-21 win over the United States on Saturday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Shujaa fell behind to Adam Channel’s try in the fourth minute, Marcus Tupuola converting for the extras.

However, Patrick Odongo levelled a minute later, Tony Omondi converting between the posts to make it 7-7.

Co-captain George ‘Japolo’ Ooro then put Shujaa in the driving seat at halftime albeit Omondi was unsuccessful with his attempted conversion. 

Coach Kelvin “Bling’ Wambua’s charges picked up from where they left off in the first, Ooro scoring his second try before Omondi converted successfully between the posts.

The Americans responded immediately with Steve Tomasin’s try in the 10th minute.

Floyd Wabwire’s try three minutes later – and Nygel Amaitsa’s successful conversion – seemed to have gotten Shujaa over the line.

However, Faitala Talapusi’s try at the death made for a nervy ending although it eventually proved to be just a consolation for the Americans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya next face New Zealand in the ninth-place playoff on Saturday night.

The two teams met on Friday morning in the opening match of Pool B where the All Blacks won 29-14.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved