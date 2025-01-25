Shujaa World Series continue redemption story with win over Americans

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 25, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 7s team qualified for the ninth-place final at the third leg of the World Series with a 26-21 win over the United States on Saturday afternoon.

Shujaa fell behind to Adam Channel’s try in the fourth minute, Marcus Tupuola converting for the extras.

However, Patrick Odongo levelled a minute later, Tony Omondi converting between the posts to make it 7-7.

Co-captain George ‘Japolo’ Ooro then put Shujaa in the driving seat at halftime albeit Omondi was unsuccessful with his attempted conversion.

Coach Kelvin “Bling’ Wambua’s charges picked up from where they left off in the first, Ooro scoring his second try before Omondi converted successfully between the posts.

The Americans responded immediately with Steve Tomasin’s try in the 10th minute.

Floyd Wabwire’s try three minutes later – and Nygel Amaitsa’s successful conversion – seemed to have gotten Shujaa over the line.

However, Faitala Talapusi’s try at the death made for a nervy ending although it eventually proved to be just a consolation for the Americans.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya next face New Zealand in the ninth-place playoff on Saturday night.

The two teams met on Friday morning in the opening match of Pool B where the All Blacks won 29-14.