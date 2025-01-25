Calafiori strikes against Wolves to keep Gunners title hopes alive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOLVERHAMPTON, United Kingdom, January 25, 2025 – Riccardo Calafiori scored a brilliant strike as Arsenal nicked a 1-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Italian, introduced as a second half substitute after teenager Miles Lewis-Skelly was dismissed, got on the end of a loose ball at the edge of the box when Wolves failed to deal decisively with Gabriel Martinelli’s cross.

The goal came in the aftermath of a crucial moment in the game after Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes earned his second yellow after stomping on Jurrien Timber.

Up until then, Wolves had started to get into the game, leveraging on their one-man advantage following Lewis-Skelly’s straight red card at the end of the first half.

The young Englishman was adjudged to have recklessly fouled Matt Doherty, with the rightback having embarked on a counterattack at the edge of the Wolves’ box.

However, for most part of the game, it was Mikel Arteta’s men applying the pressure as Vitor Perreira’s charges remained content to stay in shape and pounce on the counter.

The win keeps the Gunners at pace with league leaders Liverpool, who boast 53 points from 22 games — six more than the second-placed North Londoners.

More to follow…