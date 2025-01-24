NBA: Nikola Jokic makes 66ft three-pointer in Nuggets win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS Angeles Lakers, USA, Jan 24 – Nikola Jokic netted a three-pointer from 66ft as the Serb recorded his fifth successive triple-double as the Denver Nuggets’ saw off the Sacramento Kings 132-123.

The 25-year-old top scored for the Nuggets with 35 points, 22 rebounds and a season-high 17 assists.

Jokic has joined Philadelphia 76ers legend Wilt Chamberlain – a four-time Most Valuable Player – as the second player in NBA history to record 35 points, 20 rebounds and 15 assists in a single game.

But it was Jokic’s three-pointer at the end of the third quarter that will be remembered longest.

With 1.7 seconds left on the clock and his side 110-85 ahead, Jokic took possession and let fly from 66ft. He barely celebrated as his team-mates mobbed him when the ball found the bucket.

“When you play, you want to make every shot,” said Jokic.

“I took it to make it and I did make it. It’s a lucky shot, not really a high-percentage shot, but I took it to make it. It’s three points. It’s going to help us.”

Lakers too good for Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated defending champions the Boston Celtics in an emphatic 117-96 win.

Anthony Davis top scored for the Lakers with 24 points while LeBron James finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and six assists.

The Lakers had a 28-point lead at one point in the fourth quarter but despite easing off, they restricted Jayson Tatum to 16 points.

Mavericks upset Thunder

The Oklahoma Thunder lost for just the third time this season as the Dallas Mavericks caused a 121-115 upset.

The Thunder, who lead the Western Conference, were below their best as Spencer Dinwiddie hit 28 points and Kyrie Irving scored 24.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hit a career-best 54 points against the Jazz on Thursday, came up with 31 points for the Thunder.

NBA results

Denver Nuggets 132-123 Sacramento Kings

LA Lakers 117-96 Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors 122-119 Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks 121-115 Oklahoma Thunder

Miami Heat 96-125 Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Bulls 106-131 Golden State Warriors

Washington Wizards 93-110 La Clippers

San Antonio Spurs 140-110 Pacers

Portland Trail Blazers 101-79 Orlando Magic