Vet-Lab Sports Club To Host Opening Round Of NCBA Golf Series 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Vet-Lab Sports Club will on Saturday host the opening round of the 2025 NCBA Golf Series.

This marks the first of 41 qualifier events lined up for the year in what promises to be an exciting and competitive season of golf across East Africa.

Vet-Lab Sports Club, renowned for its challenging 18-hole course, will host over 200 golfers in this opening event, competing in the stableford format, as they aim to be crowned winners across various categories.

The 2025 Series was officially launched last week at Kenya Railway Golf Club and is now in its fifth edition.

This year’s series builds on its legacy of promoting golf development, promoting talent, and growing the sport across the region.

Speaking ahead of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora expressed excitement about returning to the venue for the series opener:

“We are delighted to return to Vet-Lab Sports Club as we tee off the 2025 NCBA Golf Series. This course has always provided a fantastic platform to start our journey, and we are thrilled to welcome over 200 golfers for what promises to be a memorable tournament.”

“The series has grown significantly over the years, and we are excited about what’s to come in this year’s edition. We look forward to engaging with golfers and fans across the region as we continue to grow the sport.”

This year, a total of 159 NCBA-sponsored events will be held across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda – a significant increase from the 130 events held in 2024.

The junior events alone will span 49 in Kenya, 22 in Uganda, and 3 in Tanzania, with Rwanda hosting its first-ever junior event and golf clinic.

As part of its broader vision, NCBA has renewed key partnerships with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF).

Additionally, for the first time, the bank has partnered with the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK).

These partnerships are aimed at advancing golf at all levels, from junior players to seasoned professionals.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) received KES 6 million to support the 2025 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series, which also kicks off this week on Friday at the Sigona Golf Club with the Sigona Bowl tournament.

At the same time, the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) received KES 12 million to enhance junior golf activities throughout the year, focusing on golf development, nurturing young talent and expanding access to the game across the Kenyan regions, while Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) received a three-month starter support kit worth KES 1.2 million to aid in their golfing activities.