Bayern Champions League hopes hanging by a thread after loss to Feyenoord

FEYENOORD, The Netherlands, January 23, 2025 – Bayern Munich’s hopes of qualifying directly to the Champions League knockouts were dealt a blow as they were stunned by Feyenoord.

The top eight in the league phase progress automatically to the next stage and a win for Bayern would have ensured they were almost there with one game to go.

The game was suspended for several minutes just after kick-off as smoke from flares made visibility on the pitch difficult.

Once it got back under way, however, Bayern looked lethargic and fell behind midway through the first half when Santiago Gimenez drove into the box before firing past Manuel Neuer.

Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow produced a great close-range save to deny Harry Kane a equaliser and it was crucial as the hosts added a second on the stroke of half time.

Calvin Stengs was fouled inside the box and Gimenez stepped up to confidently score the penalty.

The excellent Bijlow made a fingertip save to deny Jamal Musiala in the second half as Bayern pushed to get back into the game, but Feyenoord made sure of victory with a late third as Ayase Ueda slotted in.

The result means Bayern are 15th in the standings, one point outside the top eight with Slovan Bratislava the visitors in their final league phase game next Wednesday.

The win for Feyenoord boosted their own chances of finishing in the top eight as the Dutch side, who travel to Lille next Wednesday, are up to 11th place but level on 13 points with eighth-placed Leverkusen.