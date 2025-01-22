Perfect rebound! Madada stars as Leopards thrash KCB to resume winning ways

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 22, 2025 – Youngster Kelly Madada scored twice as AFC Leopards beat Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 4-2 in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a on Wednesday evening.

Ingwe came into the match in desperate need, having suffered an embarrassing 4-2 loss to relegation-threatened Talanta FC at the Dandora Stadium on Saturday.

On the other hand, the bankers were looking to win and keep pace with the leading pack of Kenya Police and Tusker — having led the league for majority of the season.

Kennedy Owino put them in the front seat with a header in the fourth minute before Stephen Etyang pulled one back for the bankers in the 12th minute.

However, attacking midfielder Ovella Ochieng’ restored their advantage with a sumptuous freekick, seven minutes later.

There was, however, one more twist to the tale as Francis Kahiro levelled matters again in the 44th minute – notching his ninth goal of the season.

Leopards came back baring their teeth harder in the second half, and were duly rewarded when Madada’s volley flew past KCB keeper Farouk Shikhalo.

The Harambee Stars youngster was teed up by Victor ‘Aguero’ Otieno and he made no mistake to put the felines in front for the third time in the game.

The Shanderema High School alumnus then put the icing on the cake with his second in the 82nd minute, getting on the end of a wonderful link-up with Victor Omune to secure the three points.

Ingwe have now climbed to fifth on the log with 27 points, six behind leaders Kenya Police who thrashed Bandari 3-0 in a lunchtime fixture in Machakos.

Meanwhile, KCB are stuck in third with 28 points, having won only once in five games and drawn twice.