Gor slay Sofapaka to resurrect FKF PL title chase

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 22, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia beat Sofapaka 2-0 in a midweek encounter at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

K’Ogalo came into the match with a debt to their fans, who have been upping pressure on interim coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno following their 2-1 loss to Tusker at the same venue on Sunday.

Geoffrey ‘Simiti’ Ochieng’ put them in the ascendancy in the 16th minute to send the stands wild.

The left back headed home after Batoto Ba Mungu’s defence had failed to properly clear a freekick from Enock Morrison.

The 21-time league champions were forced into an early change following an injury to Bryceson Wangai, the winger replaced by Shariff Musa.

Musa’s introduction injected much-needed urgency in K’Ogalo offensive and could have scored the second but for a save by Sofapaka keeper Brandon Obiero in the 50th minute.

There was, however, no stopping him in the 70th minute as Musa stepped up to score the second.

The win increases Gor’s tally on the log to 27 points in fourth, one behind third-placed Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and six adrift of leaders Kenya Police.

More to follow…