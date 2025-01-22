England’s new era begins with heavy India defeat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KOLKATA, India, January 22, 2025 – England’s new era in white-ball cricket under Brendon McCullum began with a crushing defeat against world champions India as familiar frailties against spin resurfaced in the first T20 in Kolkata.

After seamer Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phil Salt for a three-ball duck and Ben Duckett in his first two overs, the middle order fell in a sorry heap against India’s spinners and England were bowled out for 132.

Captain Jos Buttler played a lone hand with 68 from 44 balls but Harry Brook was the next highest scorer with 17.

Brook was bowled in the eighth over by the superb Varun Chakravarthy, who then dismissed Liam Livingstone for a duck two balls later as England’s scoring stalled and wickets tumbled.

Jacob Bethell struggled for seven from 14 balls, Jamie Overton managed only two at number seven and Gus Atkinson fell to England’s old foe Axar Patel for a painful two from 12 balls.

Chakravarthy returned to dismiss Buttler in the 17th over – ending England’s hope of a big finish as he claimed figures of 3-23.

Jofra Archer impressed with 2-21 in India’s chase but the hosts still romped to a seven-wicket victory with 43 balls to spare – England’s heaviest T20 defeat in terms of deliveries remaining.

Atkinson conceded 23 in the second over and Abhishek Sharma crashed 79 from 34 balls with the pressure released.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The second T20 in the five-match series is on Saturday in Chennai at 13:30 GMT.

England spun out again

After his transformative impact on the Test side, McCullum’s arrival as white-ball coach has been highly anticipiated, with England hoping he can revitalise a team that has lost its way in giving up two world titles in the last two years.

The attacking approach instilled by the New Zealander has drawn criticism at times. This, though, was a result of England’s oldest weakness, rather than any tactical misstep.

While left-arm seamer Arshdeep struck twice early on, it was spin that brought their collapse from 65-2 in the eighth over.

Only Buttler, who was at his classy rather than inventive best in striking eight fours and two sixes, seemed able to pick Chakravarthy’s mystery.

Brook and Livingstone were bowled by his googlies and afterwards the only boundaries were hit by England’s skipper until one by Adil Rashid in the 19th over.

Bethell and Atkinson, in particular, chewed up deliveries and were unable to give Buttler the strike. Overton was caught and Atkinson stumped off left-arm spinner Axar, who backed up Chakravarthy with 2-22.

The ground fielding and catching was also high-class by a youthful India, without many of their big names from last year’s World Cup win.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mark Wood was run out off the last ball of the innings and England were never going to have enough on a decent pitch.

Archer shows promise but Abhishek cashes in

In contrast to India’s spin-heavy attack, England picked an XI to hit their hosts with pace.

Archer conceded only one from a lively first over and his four overs, bowled unchanged from the start as Buttler chased early wickets, offered hope for the series and the year ahead as he targets a Test return for the 2025-26 Ashes.

Sanju Samson hit an awkward Archer short ball to deep square leg in the England quick’s third over and India captain Suryakumar Yadav top-edged a catch for a three-ball duck later in the same over.

Tilak Varma also nicked his first ball over wicketkeeper Salt and was hit on the helmet – Archer the bowler on both occasions.

The rest of England’s bowlers were punished, however, with Atkinson’s two overs costing an ugly 38.

Abhishek, a 24-year-old left-handed opener playing his 13th T20, was the main beneficiary. He was dropped by Adil Rashid in the leg-spinner’s follow-through on 29 and hit the next three balls for four, six and six.

He peppered the off side throughout and pulled England’s quicks over fine leg. It emphasised India’s fearsome depth following the T20 retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja among others and offered a warning of what could come.