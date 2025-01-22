‘Elite mindset’ – Salah hits 50th European goal for Liverpool

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, January 22, 2025 – Another day, another Mohamed Salah goal and another Liverpool win.

The Egypt forward has now scored three Champions League goals this season and 22 in 31 games in all competitions.

He has also set up another 17 for team-mates and his total of 39 goal involvements is the highest of any player in Europe’s big five leagues.

His latest goal set Liverpool on their way to victory against Lille and to securing their place in the Champions League last 16.

It was a nonchalant finish as he latched on to Curtis Jones’ superb through ball and lifted over the advancing Lucas Chevalier.

It was his 50th goal in Europe for Liverpool – with 44 coming in the Champions League, five in last season’s Europa League and one in Champions League qualifying.

His latest strike extends his record as the club’s leading European goalscorer and he has now scored 20 Champions League goals at Anfield.

Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero (23 at Etihad Stadium) and ex-Manchester United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy (23 at Old Trafford) are the only players to score more goals in the competition at a specific venue for an English team.

“There has always been a smile on Salah’s face but it’s just that belief in himself that he will score,” said former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“That’s what makes him so dangerous. That’s the elite mindset of a player of his calibre.”

He has also been directly involved in 18 goals in 15 appearances at Anfield this season (10 goals, eight assists in all competitions).

“He is a real talisman for Liverpool,” said former Reds striker Robbie Fowler on Amazon Prime.

“He is a game winner. He is very comfortable in front of goal.

“He is one of those players that if he misses a chance, he is not fazed because the next one he will score.

“We wax lyrical about Mohamed Salah and know what he is capable of.”

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Salah said: “Hopefully [it’s] not the last one but I’m very proud of it. I wasn’t focused on it before the game.”

The 32-year-old’s long-term future at Anfield has been a constant talking point, as he has yet to sign an extension to his contract that expires at the end of this season.

At the end of December, Salah said an agreement was “far away” but former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia said the “situation is not affecting him”.

“He has never said he wants to leave,” said Garcia on Amazon Prime.

“The club never said he wants to leave. I think they are trying to give him normality. Week in, week out he is delivering, he is scoring. So this situation is not affecting him.”