Wales to play under closed roof for next two years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CARDIFF, Wales, January 21, 2025 – Wales will play all their international fixtures at the Principality Stadium with the roof closed for the next two years.

It follows a change of protocol agreed with the Six Nations who previously required both teams to agree for the roof to be closed.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) say being able to close the retractable roof will guarantee conditions, maintain consistency for players and improve the fan experience.

“There’s no better atmosphere than a packed-out Principality Stadium roaring Wales along,” said stadium manager Mark Williams.

“In the past we’ve always come to a mutual agreement with the visiting team on whether the roof remains open or shut, but in this historic move we’re maximising one of our greatest assets and the roof will be closed for the next two years of international Welsh rugby fixtures.

“When the roof is shut, the noise is intimidating. It’s fantastic for both the fans and players.”

Home sell-outs

The WRU also say both home fixtures in the 2025 Six Nations will be played in front of sell-out 74,000 crowds at the Cardiff venue.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ireland visit the Welsh capital on Saturday, 22 February (14:15 GMT) before Warren Gatland’s side host England on Saturday, 15 March (16:45 GMT).

“Selling out both of our home fixtures is an achievement reflective of the excitement building ahead of another thrilling Guinness Six Nations campaign at the world renowned Principality Stadium,” said WRU chief executive Abi Tierney.

“Both senior men’s home fixtures have been in high demand and this is a fantastic achievement and a sign of the passion and belief that Welsh rugby fans have for this team.

“Principality Stadium is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world and our retractable roof, one of our most distinctive features, enables us to create an amazing atmosphere with the the match day experience set to come alive during the 2025 Six Nations.”

Wales begin their Six Nations campaign against France in Paris on Friday, 31 January before facing Italy in Rome eight days later.

The side, who finished bottom of the championship without a win in 2024 and have lost a record 12 internationals, also travel to Scotland on Saturday, 8 March, before the concluding home fixture against England.