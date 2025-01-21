Chelsea end five-game dry spell with win over Wolves as Perreira criticises Cunha for poor body language

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21, 2025 – A dominant second-half display helped Chelsea beat Wolves to end their five-game winless run in the Premier League and move into the top four.

Having seen Tosin Adarabioyo’s opener cancelled out by Matt Doherty, two goals in five second-half minutes from Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke carried the hosts to victory at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella, making his 100th Premier League appearance, forced home from close range after Madueke’s cross was flicked on by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Madueke then nodded home after Trevoh Chalobah, playing after returning from his loan at Crystal Palace, climbed highest at a corner.

Those goals spared the blushes of Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez whose error allowed Doherty to equalise in first-half stoppage time.

Sanchez had moved a few yards off his line, which was spotted by Matheus Cunha, and the Brazilian swung a delicious delivery goalbound which the Spaniard attempted to claim rather than punch clear.

The error was keeper Sanchez’s fourth that has led to a goal this season – only Ipswich’s Arijanet Muric (five) has made more in the Premier League – and will lead to more questions around his selection with just one home clean sheet this campaign.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca defended Sanchez, telling Sky Sports: “You said it was the fourth mistake [leading to a goal]? OK, and how many times did he save us? More than four. So no problem. It happens. Mistakes happen to him, the strikers, the midfielders. He is doing well.”

Tosin’s opener – which was awarded by the video assistant referee (VAR) after being ruled out for offside – came when Reece James’ effort was deflected into his path following a corner.

The victory moves Chelsea fourth, two points clear of Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Wolves, who have now conceded a league-high 51 goals, remain 17th and Vitor Pereira’s side are only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Chelsea’s inconsistencies remain

Chelsea made five changes – including a first Premier League start since his summer move from Leicester for Dewsbury-Hall – and began brightly.

They had four shots in the opening five minutes and continued that pressure with Cole Palmer coming closest in the opening exchanges when his drive from the edge of the area was parried away by visiting keeper Jose Sa.

Their fine start threatened to go unrewarded, before Tosin did well to control on his thigh and slot home for his first Premier League goal for Chelsea.

The flag went up immediately but he was kept onside by Cunha, who had failed to push up with the rest of his defence at the back post.

Chelsea’s levels then dropped drastically and Wolves, who had offered little in the opening half an hour, took control.

Doherty’s equaliser was their first shot on target but came after a period of sustained pressure.

Chelsea controlled the second period and had a fourth goal ruled out for offside after Nicolas Jackson had gone too early when latching on to a Palmer through ball and finishing.

It extends Jackson’s run without a goal in the Premier League to six games, which coincides with Chelsea’s form dropping away and will be another issue for Maresca to tackle.

Pereira unimpressed by Cunha’s ‘body language’ amid set-piece concerns

Wolves were lacklustre and took until the 79th minute to have a second-half shot.

After seven points in his first three games, Pereira has now overseen three successive defeats and Wolves remain firmly in a relegation battle.

One area of real concern will be defensive set-pieces, with Wolves now conceding a league-high 19 this season – seven more than any other side.

They have lost their first three league games in a calendar year for the first time since 1982 and with their next four league games against Arsenal, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Bournemouth – all in the top eight – the near future may be bleak.

“We need to be consistent for 95 minutes. Today the team tried to do their best but not in the way that we should,” said Pereira.

“We need to improve set-pieces for sure. We need to improve the moments that we must have confidence to switch the play, switch the ball. We need to improve our tactical maturity.”

Cunha went straight down the tunnel at full-time, without acknowledging the away fans, which an unimpressed Pereira said was “something that cannot happen”.

“He’s a captain. He can be frustrated as he wants to win, but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don’t like his body language,” added Pereira.

“I want a captain to try to help the team with running, suffering and fighting together. But I understand it now – next time I won’t understand.”