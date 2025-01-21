Badosa stuns Gauff to reach first major semi-final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 21, 2025 – Paula Badosa stunned Coco Gauff at the Australian Open to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final – just one year after fearing she would have to retire from tennis.

The Spaniard, a former world number two, spent almost two years struggling with back problems and fell to 140th in the rankings

But, after a strong end to 2024, Badosa’s comeback continued in sensational fashion as she ended American Gauff’s 13-match winning streak with a 7-5 6-4 victory.

“I’m a bit emotional – as you know, I’m a very emotional person,” Badosa said.

“I’ve been through a lot. I was in the past one of the best players in the world but I think now I’m a better player.”

Badosa was named the WTA’s Comeback Player of the Year in 2024 after recovering from a stress fracture in her spine that saw her miss two of the four majors in 2023.

The 27-year-old won her first title in over two years at August’s Washington Open before reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open a month later.

“A year ago I was here with my back and I didn’t know if I had to retire from this sport,” 11th seed Badosa said.

“Now I’m here playing against the best in the world. I won today, I’m in the semi-finals.

“I will never think that a year after I would be here. This is a dream come true.”

She will face either two-time defending champion and close friend Aryna Sabalenka or Russian 27th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova next.

Gauff ‘disappointed but not crushed’

Third seed Gauff arrived in Melbourne as the most in-form player on tour, having won last year’s WTA Finalsand all five of her singles matches at the season-opening United Cup – including a victory over Iga Swiatek.

Before her last-16 win against Belinda Bencic, the 20-year-old had not dropped a set in eight matches this season.

But it was Badosa who struck first on Rod Laver Arena, breaking for a 6-5 lead before holding serve to clinch the opening set.

The pair traded breaks in the second set but Gauff’s game broke down, with the 20-year-old committing 25 unforced errors and six double faults.

Badosa ultimately served out the match at the second time of asking, sinking to her knees in celebration before sharing a hug with Gauff at the net.

“Paula was playing great. Maybe some moments in the first set could have gone my way,” Gauff, the 2023 US Open champion, said.

“I’m obviously disappointed, but I’m not completely crushed.

“Even though I lost today, I feel like I’m in an upward trajectory.”