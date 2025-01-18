Unlucky Arsenal draw to Villa after leading by two goals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18, 2025 – Arsenal had a late goal disallowed as they dropped two points in the Premier League title race after throwing away a two-goal lead at home to Aston Villa.

Kai Havertz thought he had found the winner with a minute left in normal time but the goal was disallowed after replays showed he handled Mikel Merino’s shot.

The hosts had claimed a two-goal lead, with Gabriel Martinelli opening the scoring after taking advantage of some slack defending from Villa left-back Ian Maatsen to bundle home Leandro Trossard’s cross.

The Belgian turned provider again for Arsenal’s second, as Havertz netted his 13th goal of the season from the former Brighton winger’s cross ten minutes after half-time.

But Villa staged a stunning comeback, halving the deficit through Youri Tielemans’ header from Matty Cash’s cross on the hour mark, and equalising eight minutes later with a volley by striker Ollie Watkins.

The result leaves Arsenal six points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League, having played a game more than Arne Slot’s side.

Villa move into seventh, two points shy of fourth-placed Newcastle in the final Champions League slot.

Arsenal title bid takes dent

It is the sort of day that will have Liverpool fans convinced this is their title to lose.

For an hour at Emirates Stadium it looked like Arsenal would produce a spirited response to Liverpool’s last -gasp win at Brentford earlier in the day.

Darwin Nunez scored two stoppage-time goals in west London to put the Reds seven points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The nature of Liverpool’s win would have been enough to burst Arsenal’s bubble before kick-off, but they were deserving of their two-goal lead after an hour.

What happened next – and the nature of it – was so unexpected it could have lasting implications on Arsenal’s title bid.

Villa had barely laid a glove on their hosts until Tielemans fired his header past David Raya with 60 minutes played.

The Belgian nearly equalised moments later, only to see his effort from the edge of the box cannon against the post.

If that was a warning for the Gunners, they did not heed it.

Thomas Partey, playing at right-back as Jurrien Timber covered for the injured William Saliba in central defence, left Watkins unmarked at the back post – and the England striker made no mistake by volleying home an equaliser.

It was an eight-minute period that turned the game on its head, and left Arsenal stunned.

The Gunners looked short on ideas in search of a winner but thought they had found it when Merino’s effort deflected past Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the 89th minute.

But replays showed Havertz handled the ball, and it was chalked off following a video assistant referee (VAR) review.

The sense of agony around the Emirates at full-time was palpable.

At one stage this afternoon it looked like Arsenal would have the chance to reduce Liverpool’s lead at the top. By the end of the day they were even further behind.