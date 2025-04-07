A new dawn for hockey? Maluki’s promise on sports infrastructure

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 7, 2025 – Kenya Judo Federation (KJF) supremo Shadrack Maluki has promised a new, modern hockey stadium should he become National Olympic Committee (NOCK) president.

Maluki admitted the sport has suffered for lack of a proper pitch and will prioritise it as part of his vision for infrastructural development.

“I will work with government and potential sponsors to ensure athletes have access to modern facilities. We will as a matter of fact, prioritise a new modern playing ground for hockey and find ways of using technology to manage infrastructure,” Maluki said.

Indeed, the sport has been affected by lack of modern venues across the country, forcing teams to rely on private entities, such as the Sikh Union, which have their own pitches.

The City Park hockey pitch has been in dire straits for a number of years, with a worn-out turf.

Divulging further on his vision, Maluki said infrastructural development is a core pillar of his athlete-centric vision that will prioritise player welfare above all else.

“I want to build on the blocks set up by the outgoing president Paul Tergat. I want to work with all federations and create an athlete centric leadership, which puts athletes at the heart of every decision. My team will focus on athlete welfare, including mental health and retirement plans,” he said.

Noting the gargantuan gaps in talent identification and development, Maluki said a new NOCK under his presidency will be a conveyor belt of helping young athletes realise their potential.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The only way to ensure the so-called small federations win more medals is to ensure we embark on youth programmes for all federations. We must scout talents at an early age and ensure they are exposed to international competitions at an early age. We will also improve capacities of technical teams to train talents in accordance with world standards,” he underlined.

Maluki, the current NOCK first deputy president, was speaking at Eka Hotel on Monday during the unveiling of his bid.

In his camp include Athletics Kenya (AK) youth development committee chair Barnaba Korir (first deputy president aspirant), Table Tennis Federation president Andrew Mudibo (secretary general aspirant), Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) president Nahashon Randiek (second deputy president aspirant) and Fencing Federation president Fred Chege (treasurer aspirant), among others.

Maluki expressed confidence in his line-up, pointing to their credentials in their respective federations.

He also emphasised his background as a former athlete as a key advantage in discharging his duties.

“I have worn the shoes of an athlete and I have also been a vice president of NOCK for eight years. I believe I am equipped,” he said.

Maluki will go head-to-head with NOCK secretary general Francis Mutuku for the presidency.

The elections are set for April 24.