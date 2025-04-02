Kenya Holds Nerve to Edge Nigeria in Rain-Affected Thriller At Cricket World Cup Qualifier

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Under the gloomy skies of Lagos, Kenya’s U19 cricket team displayed immense resilience and determination to snatch a four-run victory (DLS method) over hosts Nigeria in their ICC U19 World Cup Qualifier clash at the TBS Cricket Oval.

It was a match filled with tension, and an unyielding fightback that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

A Battle of Nerves

With Nigeria needing 14 runs off the last over, the pressure was at its peak. Every dot ball brought encouragement from the Kenyan players, while the Nigerian batsmen, desperate to find the boundary, fought hard to keep the chase alive.

Neel Doshi, tasked with defending the total, bowled with confidence, executing his deliveries with accuracy.

The tension was unbearable as Nigeria managed just nine runs, falling painfully short, sparking wild celebrations among the Kenyan squad and the technical bench.

Spin Magic Turns the Game

Chasing a revised target of 98 from 26 overs after a prolonged rain delay, Nigeria looked poised to cross the finish line, thanks to the efforts of their middle order.

Abdulganiyu Abdullahi (18), Egemasi Peculiar Chimbuchi (15), and Captain Kareem Gafar seemed in control, pushing their team closer with every run.

However, the introduction of spin brought a dramatic shift.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Akshith Sekar (2 for 19) and Krishil Patel (2 for 25) bowled with relentless accuracy, tying down the Nigerian batsmen and forcing errors at crucial moments.

Batting woes evident

Kenya’s batting woes continued earlier in the day, as their top order struggled against Nigeria’s disciplined bowling attack. Aditya Vekariya’s lean run persisted, managing only six off 12 balls, while Yuvray Bhatyani departed for a duck.

But amidst the struggles, debutant Prinay Galaiya (19) showed composure, anchoring a crucial 39-run third-wicket stand with Rayan Kassam (27).

Their partnership, though not dominant, provided the stability Kenya needed.

Even as wickets tumbled, Kenya’s players refused to back down.

Smith (15) contributed valuable runs before the rain interrupted proceedings for nearly four hours, leaving their innings at 85 for 5 after 29 overs.

Fighting Spirit and a Hard-Earned Win

As the match resumed, Nigeria’s bowlers, led by Abdulganiyu Abdullahi and Kenneth Boniface (both claiming 2 for 19), had given their team a strong chance.

But Kenya’s determination stood out through. With each passing ball, every fielder and bowler fought hard for victory despite some poor fielding earlier on.

Next Challenge: Tanzania Awaits

Kenya’s journey in the qualifiers continues with a tough clash against Tanzania, a match that will demand the same resilience and hunger.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If their nerve-wracking win against Nigeria is anything to go by, Kenya will enter the next game with confidence, determined to keep their winning streak alive.