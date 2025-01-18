Nunez to the rescue as Liverpool beat Brentford at the death - Capital Sports
Darwin Nunez celebrates his goal with teammates. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC X

English Premiership

Nunez to the rescue as Liverpool beat Brentford at the death

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 18, 2025 – Substitute Darwin Nunez scored a late double to guide Liverpool to victory at Brentford and extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points.

It looked like Liverpool’s wait for a league win in 2025 was going to stretch to three games until Nunez stepped up in stoppage time.

Nunez grabbed the opener in the 91st minute with a simple finish from close range after meeting a low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Uruguay forward scored again two minutes later, showing patience in a crowded area to round off a counter-attack as Brentford were caught short in defence.

Despite taking so long to break the deadlock, Liverpool had dominated possession and territory for large periods and were fully deserving of all three points.

Dominik Szoboszlai saw an effort crash off the top of the crossbar in the first half and Luis Diaz should have made better of an attempt with his head after emerging unmarked at the far post.

Brentford were happy to sit deep and soak up pressure but struggled to pose any serious threat on the counter, with striker Bryan Mbeumo left isolated.

Liverpool maintained complete control of the tempo in the latter stages as Brentford dropped ever deeper, but lacked the potency in front of goal which they oozed in the first half of the season until Nunez delivered the decisive blows.

Victory gives the league leaders further breathing space over second-placed Arsenal, who face Aston Villa at 17:30 GMT, while Brentford stay 11th.

